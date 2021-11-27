Ndidi: Leicester City need to show how strong they are to move up Premier League table

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stressed the importance of helping the team to build momentum ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Sunday.

The Foxes will return to top-flight action after their 3-1 success in the Europa League against Legia Warsaw with a game against the Hornets at King Power Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the 24-year-old Nigeria international, who opened his account for Leicester, in this campaign, in the win against the Polish side, is optimistic that Brendan Rodgers' side can develop their winning mentality and look upwards in the Premier League table.

“It’s really tight at the moment, which makes this busy period of games really important,” Ndidi told the club’s official website. “For us, as a team, this is the perfect time to turn things around.

“We’ve shown before how strong we can be when we have momentum, and if we can start putting that together in the Premier League, we’ll see the benefits in the table. As I said, we know what we’re capable of and we’re striving to reach our top level.”

On facing Watford, who have already displayed their quality this term after promotion from the Championship in 2020-21 season, Ndidi said: “We’re expecting a tough game, but one which provides a great opportunity to build confidence and pick up points.

“They had a great result against Manchester United in their last game so we know they will be feeling good, but we’re playing at home, in front of our fans, and we believe we can get the win.”

On coming up against former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, who won the Premier League title at King Power Stadium in 2016, the Super Eagle said: “I’m very grateful to him because he gave me the opportunity to come to Leicester and play in the Premier League for the first time.

“That was a really important move in my career, so I’ll always remember it. Joining Leicester City has been fantastic for me. It’s a great club.”

Leicester are 12th on the 20-team table with 15 points from 12 matches while Watford are placed two places below them with 13 points from 12 outings.