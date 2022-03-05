Ndidi: Leicester City building momentum ahead of tricky Leeds United clash

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi believes they are building both confidence in their abilities and momentum in performances ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Foxes will host the Whites at King Power Stadium seeking to register their second straight victory in the top-flight after a rather poor run of results in recent weeks.

Before their 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, Leicester’s last victory in the league had come in the 4-1 result against struggling Watford on January 8. Ndidi now believes the Foxes are returning to their highest level in matches after their win against the Clarets at Turf Moor.

“We’ve been building up the positivity from other games,” the 25-year-old Nigeria star told LCFC TV as quoted by the club’s official website. “The positive energy and positive things we do in the game. We’ve been building up there. We could see the momentum is actually coming through.

“Getting this win in the last game gave us the confidence that we can keep going because slowly, slowly, we’re steadily building to get our form back. We’re getting our game back, which is very good for us.”

On the hard-fought win against Burnley, Ndidi said: “It was a brilliant win the other day and a very important one for us. We also kept a clean sheet away from home against Burnley, who are a very difficult team. I think it’s something we can build from into the next one. The three points are the most important thing.

“The clean sheet, for the confidence, it’s something we have to build from.”

With the Yorkshire side set to have a new manager following the departure of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and the appointment of Jesse Marsch, Ndidi admits it will be a challenge to foresee the visitors' strategy, but insists the squad is confident.

“It’s going to be a tricky one because we know Leeds, how they’ve been, how they’ve played – man-marking and all,” Ndidi continued. “They’ve got a new manager, there might be a change in the system. We, as a team, are prepared for anything so the manager will speak about it and we’ll see what comes out of that.

“We don’t know how they’re going to play, but when you play other teams also you don’t know how they’re going to play. Even during the game, sometimes teams change. We, as players, we’re ready for moments like this and we’ll see what comes out of it. If we can stop them as a team, we’ll have every chance.”

On the return of Jamie Vardy, who was out for two months owing to injury and scored against Burnley, Ndidi said: “To be honest, it’s very good to have Jamie! Everyone loves Jamie. He runs along and gives everything. His experience for the team also, which is very important.

“It’s very, very good to have him back and I’m glad to have him back too.”