Ndidi available for Leicester City against Manchester City - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the return of Wilfred Ndidi ahead of their Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Ndidi last featured against Nottingham Forest

Has gone ahead to miss four straight matches

Rodgers confirms he will be available this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Nigeria international picked up a hamstring injury during the September international break while representing the Super Eagles in a friendly against Algeria.

He was released from camp and returned to Leicester and was handed a start by Rodgers against Nottingham Forest in a match they won 4-0 on October 3. However, during the fixture, Ndidi aggravated his hamstring and was thus ruled out for an unspecified period.

Rodgers has now confirmed Ndidi will be in contention to face Man City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

WHAT DID RODGERS SAY? "Wilfred Ndidi has been back training with the squad. The most important thing is he’s back training in the squad and he’s looked fine with the players," Rodgers told Leicester website.

"Availability is the important thing and thankfully he’s available. Marc Albrighton was obviously back last weekend. We’re all fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury kept him out of four straight league matches - the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth, 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, 2-0 victory against Leeds United and the 4-0 thumping of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last assignment.

In total, he has managed eight league appearances this season while in the last campaign, he managed 19 top-flight matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI? Up next for the Super Eagle and Leicester, who are placed 16th on the 20-team table with 11 points from 12 matches - is a fixture against Man City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.