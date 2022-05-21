‘Ncikazi and Davids must leave Orlando Pirates’ – Furious fans turn anger on co-coaches after RS Berkane defeat

Orlando Pirates fans have shifted their anger on club management to fire co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids after the South African outfit lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Caf Confederation Cup final at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Nigeria on Friday.

The Buccaneers went into the final seeking to make it right having lost at the same stage in 2015, and after Youssef El Fahli broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in extra-time for the Orange Boys, Thembinkosi Lorch levelled matters, to take the game to penalties.

It was at this stage where Pirates suffered heartbreak after Lorch, who was impressive throughout the match, missed the only penalty of the game as he was denied by goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani Akbi. Berkane have now won the title for the second time in three years.

The defeat has left many Pirates fans a frustrated lot, and below is how they reacted on social media after the final whistle in Nigeria.

Fire Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. They are drowning.



Orlando Pirates is too big a team for these fellows. — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi and David's must go! — iBhubesi (@ZikalalaThobani) May 20, 2022

I hope to never see Ncikazi and Fadlu in that dugout ever again, please — Earthbender (@Khuze_Elikhulu) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi no Davids they are going to get sacked — Romeo Simelane (@Romeo_Simelane) May 20, 2022

#OnceAlways A take away from this game: Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids are not the right coaches for @orlandopirates . The sooner management realises that the better. — Monde (@FatherOf3Girlz) May 20, 2022

They will be rolling on the floor, football won't be played anymore. This defeat is on Ncikazi and Fadlu and they must be fired after this game. — Lutendo (@JosephKrobbie) May 20, 2022

I hope Ncikazi and Fadlu are drafting those resignation letters. — Kuhle (@_social_vegan) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids must be sacked. They failed. — Lebzit ➐ (@Lebzit) May 20, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi & Fadlu Davids must leave Orlando Pirates



This match was lost from the technical team



You can tell, they have no plan A,B,C



Look even now Dlamini is coming out 🫢 — 🅼🅰🅽🅳🅻🅰 & 🅵🅰🅳🅻🆄 🅾🆄🆃 (@ZukzFranco) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter opined the defeat against Berkane had clearly shown why Ncikazi and Davids are good assistant coaches while another set of fans questioned their selection of the starting XI, use of players, and tactics during the game.

Mhango would be forcing things for us but Ncikazi's ego is too big — Lutendo (@JosephKrobbie) May 20, 2022

Why make a defensive change against a team that we overpowering putting a player who has been cold. Ncikazi doesn't have a clue serious — Matimba Ngobeni (@Matimber_becks) May 20, 2022

I wonder why Ncikazi and Fadlu haven't made serious changes. This match didn't have to go to extra time. Weak coaches, Hotto is playing against us again #OnceAlways — Sphume (@Sphume53801509) May 20, 2022

Why would you sub Ben Motswari off who was having the game of his life for a player that is not even Pirates material? Mxm..Mandla Ncikazi and co must be sacked after this game — Read the room. (@RamalosaSir) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids really showed tonight that they are good assistant coach not Head — 🏴‍☠️Madiba 🇿🇦CAF FINALIST🎖 (@9andya) May 20, 2022

those chances Hotto missed Radiopane was going to bury them but Mandla Ncikazi tells us the boy is still young to play for the first team😡😡😡😡 — PeterBroggs (@peterbroggs) May 21, 2022

Why is Ncikazi not taking off Dlamini and introduce Mlambo who’s a bit better on the ball to burry this game 😭 Orlando Pirates will give me a heart attack really — Don Leedz (@CaptainNkomo) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi and Fadlu must take out Dlamini for Makaringe. This game has possibilities for Pirates on break attacks. Dlamini is not a transition type of a player. — Kubo Kubo (@Bantu_Kubo) May 20, 2022

Elsewhere, another supporter claimed Pirates reaching the final was not the efforts of Ncikazi and Davids but that of the players while another said he was happy Pirates lost because a win could have set a false impression about the two co-coaches.

Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids didn't take us to the Caf confederation final, but the Players took them to the final



I'm deeply hurt 💔 Buccaneers🏴‍☠️☠ But our boys didn't have a Coach#Oncealways #CAFCCFinal #OrlandoPirates #CAFCC



Oncealways ☠🏴‍☠️☠🏴‍☠️☠🏴‍☠️☠🏴‍☠️☠🏴‍☠️☠☠🏴‍☠️☠🏴‍☠️☠ — Zitha🇿🇦 (@Zitha28519477) May 20, 2022

Lorch needed Mhango to kill those chances not Hotto. But am happy Pirates lost bcz it would've created false impression about the states of Ncikazi and Fadhlu.

Mhango can use both left and right not this bunch called Hotto. I so wish @bennimccarthy17 can be our coach nxt season. — Teddy Bear 🧸 (@TED_thee_Bear) May 20, 2022

The two South African coaches also came under fire with fans demanding to know why Deon Hotto played for the entire game in the final at the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Ncikazi and Davids should explain why Hotto finished this game. — Mkhongelo (@Moff_Hasani) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi and hotto cost us alot. — Lamshen (@Lamshen2) May 20, 2022

Lorch, Ndah, Mosele,Shandu, Motshwari and Dlamini thank you for tonight, As for Hotto jou Moer🤬.

Ncikazi and Davids your resignation is accepted and welcomed. — TT wale Pirates (@tlouteffo) May 20, 2022

Ncikazi replaced Shandu with Ndlovu for no reason where else we were supposed to replace Hotto and Dlamini. That guy must leave. Take him back to plumbing. — Killer... (@Lipra_LM) May 20, 2022

Before you blame Lorch for our loss last night, make sure you blame Hotto & Ncikazi-Fadlu first. pic.twitter.com/VP2KFXdnwE — 🇧🇼𝗝 𝗨 𝗝 𝗨♂️🇿🇦 (@Rejoice_Ithe) May 21, 2022

On a positive note, Ncikazi and Davids received praise from another group of supporters, who opined they had done a great job to reach the final and they played well.

Hands Off Ncikazi And Fadlu Davids.



They done an amazing job. When last did you play a CAF final? — @Yazin (@_Yazini) May 20, 2022

Orlando Pirates played a decent game yesterday for there first time this season. Interplay was on point, chance creation and fast break attacks. But lets be honest Pirates had a poor disjointed season we even lost our identity, we no longer a ball playing team 😭😭😭 — Kamvelihle Mdayi (@KingMDAYI) May 21, 2022

Orlando Pirates, congratulations for going all the way to the Finals, losing is part of the game,you played a wonderful game,You still have my support. — shumba vincent (@shumbavincent) May 21, 2022

Should Ncikazi and Davids shoulder the blame for missing out on the continental trophy in Nigeria and do you agree they must leave Pirates?

Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.