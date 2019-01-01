Nchout and Onguene make Cameroon squad for trip to Cote d'Ivoire

The Valerenga and CSKA forwards will be part of the Indomitable Lionesses' first-leg clash with the Ivorians in Abidjan

Ajara Nchout and Gabrielle Onguene have been included in 's 18-woman squad for their African Women's Olympic Games Qualifiers fourth-round tie against Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan.

Having last appeared at the London 2012 Games, the Indomitable Lionesses will continue their dream for a return to the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 in the semi-final of the qualifiers against the Ivorians this month.

In a build-up to the two-legged encounter, Alain Djeumfa recalled Onguene, who missed a 3-2 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the third round of the qualifying series last month.

LISTE DES 18 JOUEUSES RETENUES EN VUE DU MATCH ALLER CÔTE D'IVOIRE vs CAMEROUN COMPTANT POUR LE 4ÈME TOUR ÉLIMINATOIRE DES JEUX OLYMPIQUES #TOKYO2020.@CAF_Online @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/zaxLQiXzxJ — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) November 6, 2019

Nchout inspired Valerenga to the Norwegian Women's Cup final with a hat-trick, while Onguene was influential in 's maiden Russian Women's Premier League title win.

Djeumfa led the Central African nation's delegation to Abidjan on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's first leg clash at Parc des Sports, Treichville before the reverse fixture four days later in Yaounde.

The winner between Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire will face either Zambia or in the final round of the qualifying series next year.

FULL SQUAD

Bawou Ange [Social Du Mbah], Voulania Dabda Claudia [AS Diamare Maroua], Mbengono Catherine [Green City], Meyong Menene Charlene [Louves Minproff], Abena Therese Ninoh [Louves Minproff], Akaba Edoa Michelle [Amazone FAP], Takounda Engolo Alexandra [Eclair De Saa], Ndzana Collette [Eclair De Saa], Estelle Johnson [Sky Blue, USA], Mimboe Carole [Estremadura, ], Meffoumetou Fallone [FC Fleure, ], Feudjio Raissa [Tenerife, Spain], Ngock Yango Grace [ , France], Nchout Njoya Ajara [Valerenega, Norway], Aboudi Onguene [CSKA Moscow], Tchapchet Njuka Chanel [Tokyo Int. University]