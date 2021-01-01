'Bengaluru can reach the playoffs' - Naushad Moosa encouraged by the Blues' performance against East Bengal

Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa has not given up hopes on qualifying for the playoffs of the 2020-21 .

The Blues lost their fourth match in a row on Saturday when they went down 0-1 to . It was Moosa's first game in charge of the team following the sacking of Carles Cuadrat earlier this week due to the team's poor run of form.

"There are 30 points out there, I don't feel that it is not reachable. The boys have the confidence they can do it and I am sure we can get there," said Moosa when he was asked about the team's chances of making it to the knockout stage this season.

"If you see the way they played, not to forget we have 10 more games, there is nothing like 'we are under pressure and we have lost three games.' The boys were positive and I am really proud of them."

The Blues failed to convert their chances against the Red and Golds and have scored just once in their last three league games.

"Nobody wants to miss chances, we were trying. We were more attacking today, we created a lot of chances. We want to work on the finishing.

Bengaluru had more of the ball as East Bengal dropped deeper to protect their lead towards the end of the game but looks clueless in front of goal. Moosa, however, said his team played according to the plan and needs to work on their finishing.





"The way they were playing, I don't think we were lacking a plan. We created a lot of chances, it has been three games we have not been scoring, we need to work on our finishing."

The Indian coach fielded 23-year-old Parag Shrivas and new signing Ajith Kumar as his full-backs. He was impressed with the former's confidence on the field and is hopeful that Ajith Kumar will keep improving his game.

"Parag shocked me with his confidence, he was really good. I am so happy with his performance. Ajith is a young lad playing big game, not easy for him. We have to be more positive and see that he improves."

Moosa also explained the logic behind taking off Udanta Singh at the start of second-half. "It wasn't because he was playing badly. The tactical reason was Udanta needs space to make his runs and East Bengal were dropping deeper. He is not that kind of a player who will dribble past players and go."

Although the January transfer window is open, Moosa said that there are no discussions over a possible signing as Cuadrat's departure and his appointment were all done within a short span of time.

"There is nothing going on right now. The big setback was Carles getting sacked and with me coming in, I didn't have enough time to think about all these," he concluded.

