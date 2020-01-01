Nasser Al-Khater: Sustainability key to 2022 Qatar World Cup

The CEO of the 2022 World Cup is confident that the pandemic would come to an end by the time the World Cup kicks-off…

Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the 2022 World Cup in , stated that sustainability is an essential element in the preparations for the upcoming edition of the biggest footballing extravaganza in 2022.

It must be noted that is committed to hosting a carbon-neutral World Cup which shall kick-off in exactly two years at Al Bayt Stadium. The organisers are already adopting environmentally preferable business practices and innovative technology in order to undertake more green practices.

“When we planned for the World Cup, sustainability had been essential to our planning. Stadiums are being built according to the highest standards of the GSAS (Global Sustainability Assessment System). The country has committed to solar power energy for the requirements of the World Cup and this is something that will be a legacy of the World Cup,” said Al-Khater.

Covid-19 has affected the human populace at large this year and Al-Khater exudes confidence that the pandemic would come to an end by the time the World Cup kickstarts in November 2022.

“Covid-19 has affected the entire world and not only the sports industry. It has disrupted people's lives. We are confident about the health structure around the world to help us to get rid of the pandemic by 2022.

“Even before that, major sporting events are taking place. People want to travel freely, visit friends and family. Our preparations luckily have not been affected by the pandemic here in Qatar. The government has taken steps early on especially the Ministry of Public Health. The pandemic is very well under control in Qatar. That is a very good thing,” he mentioned.

He reiterated that the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) would deliver all the stadiums at least one year before the kick-off date of the World Cup in 2022.

“Our preparations for World Cup 2022 are going according to plans. We have inaugurated three stadiums. We have completed works on two other stadiums. We are well on track to have all our stadiums ready at least one year prior to the World Cup. All training sites have been completed,” he stated.

Al-Khater added that Qatar would host several important competitions in the coming year which would act as test events at the said venues.

“We have been focussing on the planning for the past few years and now we are focussing on the operational tests that we put in place. We have hosted a few tournaments over the past few months and we are also hosting the for the Eastern Zone and the final on December 19. So there are a lot of tournaments and test events are in place to make sure that we are testing enough on these operational plans.”

Al-Khater believes that a unique experience awaits the football fans who will travel in 2022 to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

"The other thing that we are focussing on is the fan experience. We would like to welcome all fans to the World Cup. It is going to be a unique experience for them. The compact World Cup has been a unique selling point from the very beginning. We are going to see fans from all groups and teams congregating in one area.

“This will be very different from the World Cups held in and , two very large countries. They had to travel by train or airplane. Here fans are going to be in one location and it would help them in a better experience and interacting with each other,” he signed off.