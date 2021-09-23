Napoli’s Osimhen wants to keep working hard after Sampdoria brace

The Super Eagles star scored in each half as the Parthenopeans crushed the Blue-circled in Thursday’s Serie A fixture

Victor Osimhen has vowed to keep working hard after finding the net twice as Napoli silenced Sampdoria 4-0 in Thursday’s Serie A encounter.

Buoyed by his notable performance against Udinese on Monday – where he was among the goal scorers – the Nigeria international got a double as the Parthenopeans punished Roberto D'Aversa’s men for their lacklustre performance.

Osimhen put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute as his mishit strike beat goalkeeper Emil Audero after being teed up by Lorenzo Insigne.

In the 39th minute, Luciano Spalletti’s men doubled their advantage through Fabian who was assisted by Insigne.

The Super Eagle completed his brace five minutes into the second half – controlling Hirving Lozano’s cross before sending the ball past Audero, while Piotr Zielinski completed the rout nine minutes later.

Speaking to Napoli website after full time, the former Lille star is pleased with his current form, while stating that he is not willing to slow down.

“I’m really happy,” said Osimhen. “It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I’m honoured to play for this club.

“Last year I had Covid and then got a bad injury. I’m in good shape this season.

"I’m training consistently and I’m listening to the advice the coach gives me and the help I get from the team.

“I’m pleased with what I’m doing but I know I need to continue working hard. We all need to continue down this track.”

Meanwhile, manager Spalletti has showered encomium on the African star who put up an awe-inspiring display at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“Victor is doing well and working hard for every ball,” he said.

“He finishes his chances very well. I think we did well to read the game, both when there were challenges and when there were more positive moments.

“We did well to stand firm during the tough moments and then kick on when we had the ball.

“We got the game where we wanted it, partly through individual plays, and we took our chances well.”

Following his impressive debut season at Ligue 1 outfit Lille, Osimhen who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in the 2019-20 season, joined the Italian side in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m).

He is expected to lead Napoli's frontline when they welcome Cagliari to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.