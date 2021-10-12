Napoli’s Osimhen knows how to hurt opponents when in the box - Cannavaro

The former Azzurri defender praises the Super Eagles for his instincts to score goals when inside the opponents’ box

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has labelled Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as deadly and one who knows how to hurt opponents.

The 22-year-old Super Eagle is having a good run of form with the Partenopei and out of six appearances in Serie A, he has managed to score four goals against Udinese, Sampdoria (2), and Cagliari.

Cannavaro, who currently is the manager of Chinese club Guangzhou, believes Napoli have what it takes to win the Scudetto this season but singled out Osimhen for praise.

“This Napoli are solid,” the former Ballon d'Or winner told Tribal Football. “They can win the Scudetto. But beware of the two sides from Milan.

“Spalletti's team looks like a wall at times and have different solutions. [Victor] Osimhen was thought to be a crazy horse, but in the box, he knows how to hurt the opponents.

“Never rule out Juventus, they know how to manage the difficult moments and will be able to return.”

Before Serie A took a break for the international break, Osimhen was named the league’s Player of the Month for September following his blistering start to the 2021-22 season.

He managed to beat Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz, and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to the award organised by the Italian Footballers' Association.

In the month of September alone, Osimhen managed to score seven goals in six matches across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side and four of them were in Serie A and two in Europa League.

Napoli are currently topping Serie A table with 21 points from seven matches, they have won all seven matches, while Milan are second on 19 points from seven matches and Inter Milan are third on 17 points.

Champions Juventus are sitting in position seven with 11 points from seven matches.

Osimhen, who scored for Nigeria when they beat the Central African Republic 2-0, will hipe to continue with his goal-scoring form when Napoli returns to league action with a home game against Torino at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.