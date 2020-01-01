Napoli’s Osimhen aiming to win the Capocannoniere – Agent

The Nigeria international has ambitions to earn the prize for the top marksman in the Italian top-flight

William D'Avila, the agent of forward Victor Osimhen, has admitted that the Nigerian has set sights on winning the Capocannoniere award for the highest goalscorer in .

The 21-year-old arrived at the Campania capital from for €50 million after long negotiations which saw him change agents.

The current recipient of the Capocannoniere is striker Ciro Immobile, who scored 36 goals in the recently-concluded season, equalling the league record set by Gonzalo Higuain while with Napoli in 2015-16 and Gino Rossetti of in 1928-29.

Osimhen netted 18 goals for Lille in all competitions in his only season at the club, winning the club’s Player of the Season award and was named as the best African player in .

"He wants to win the top scorer and become the strongest striker in ,” D'Avila told Naples-based Radio Marte.

“He obviously wants to win the championship, as well as go as high as possible in the and the .

"I am very happy that he has been signed by Napoli, it is a great operation, very satisfying for him but also for Napoli. He has taken on a top striker who will score many, many goals, next season we will have a lot of fun watching Napoli play.

"The most important thing for the boy was the feeling. When you play a season like last year, every coach can tell you what you want to hear but another thing is to build a feeling. With Gattuso this thing came out during the first chat. Osimhen is convinced that he will be able to score many goals with him. "

D'Avila refused to go into details over why Osimhen switched agents, and simply stated the former player is focused on the task ahead, also confirming he will start training with the squad whenever Napoli’s Champions League journey ends.

The Partenopei played out a goalless draw with in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie and will hope to shock the Catalan giants at Camp Nou on Saturday night.

“I don't know and I don't want to talk about what happened with the old agents,” D’Avila continued.

“Osimhen contacted me and trusted me for the transfer from Lille, there were various clubs on the table and of course we discussed with them. We chose the Napoli because we think that from a strictly sporting point of view it is the most interesting solution for him, also because historically those who arrived here in his role have scored many goals. We are so happy with the choice we made.

"He and his girlfriend have been with my assistant in town this week and have already found a home. It was important that he find everything ready. He will join the team when he returns to train after the Champions League is over."