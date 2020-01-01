Napoli vs Inter Coppa Italia clash postponed as coronavirus fears persist

There remains no end in sight for Italian football's fixture headache, with Juventus's meeting with AC Milan having already been called off this week

's semi-final second leg at has become the latest fixture to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis engulfing Italian football.

Juventus' Coppa tie at Milan, which was originally due to take place on Wednesday, has already been called off and the fixture between Napoli and Inter scheduled for Thursday at Stadio San Paolo will now also not be taking place.

Italian football is enduring chaos with its schedule due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, of which there have been over 2000 confirmed positive cases in the nation.

Several fixtures have been postponed over the past two weekends, including the Derby d'Italia between Juve and Inter, which was due to take place last Sunday.

ANSA reported that the government will implement measures to cancel all sporting events for 30 days, although football matches may yet be allowed to take place behind closed doors.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, speaking prior to a Serie A council meeting on Wednesday, insisted the club will accept whatever measures are implemented in the coming days and weeks, stating: "We will adapt to what they decide."

Inter lost the first leg of their Italian Cup clash 1-0 at San Siro, with Fabian Ruiz scoring the winner for Napoli.

Antonio Conte's side will now look ahead to a meeting with at the MAPEI Stadium on Sunday, but it is not yet clear whether the fixture will go ahead as planned.

The same goes for Napoli as they prepare for a trip to Verona this weekend, with more disruptions to the Serie A calendar expected.

The Italian top flight is not the only league to have experienced issues due to the coronavirus, with the entire Swiss being suspended indefinitely until March 23.

In , outfit have been forced to apologise for ejecting 20 supporters from their stadium during a 1-1 draw with on Sunday over fears they were carrying the virus.

The Premier League are reportedly now coming up with a contingency plan to deal with the outbreak should it affect English football, with matches likely to be played behind closed doors, and doubts have already been raised over whether will go ahead this summer.