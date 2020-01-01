Napoli to unveil Maradona-inspired tribute kit against Roma

Napoli last year conceived the idea of a Diego Maradona-inspired jersey – on Sunday, four days on from his death, the kit will be unveiled.

will unveil a new fourth kit that pays tribute to Diego Maradona, four days on from the club legend's death.

Maradona, one of football's all-time greats, died of a heart attack at the age of 60 on Wednesday. He had been recovering at home following brain surgery at the start of November.

Although coach of Argentinian side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata at the time of his death, Maradona was more renowned for his remarkable playing career, during which he inspired his country to 1986 World Cup success and also played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, , Napoli and .

It was his time in Naples that is remembered as his prime, as he helped them to two titles, a and a UEFA Cup crown.

Napoli's current team all took to the pitch in jerseys emblazoned with Maradona's name and iconic number 10 on the back before Thursday's 2-0 win over Rijeka at Stadio San Paolo, which is set to be renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The club's tributes to their greatest player do not stop there, as they confirmed on Sunday that a new strip inspired by Maradona and – which was conceived last year – is set to be revealed and worn against later in the day.

A statement on the club's official website read: "A year ago, together with Kappa, we thought of designing a special jersey that echoes Diego Maradona, his beloved Argentina and the close-knit bond with the people of Naples.

"Our hope was that Diego would be able to see it, perhaps even wear it and share in our excitement about it.

"It was agreed that the new kit would be unveiled on matchday nine of the Serie A campaign, during the match between SSC Napoli and Roma.

"The jersey that the players will don tonight will have an even greater significance than initially intended."

Napoli have not provided any further detail regarding the kit's aesthetics, however graphics accompanying their statement showed prominent blue-and-white stripes, as famously worn by Argentina.

Napoli head into the game with Roma sat in seventh in Serie A, but a win would enable them to leapfrog their opponents and keep up their title challenge.

Serie A glory has not come their way since Maradona led them to the title in 1990.