Napoli reveal date Osimhen will undergo surgery after Inter Milan injury

Napoli have confirmed striker Victor Osimhen will undergo surgery on Tuesday after he fractured his eye socket and cheekbone in the team’s Serie A defeat against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international suffered an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and he was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark in the game at San Siro Stadium.

“Victor Osimhen will return to Naples in the evening, will remain under observation, and will be operated on tomorrow [Tuesday] by Prof. Gianpaolo Tartaro assisted by the Healthcare Manager of the club Dr Raffaele Canonico,” the club confirmed in a statement on their official website.

“The striker was injured yesterday [Sunday] during Inter-Napoli with multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and left cheekbone.”

On Monday, the Parthenopeans confirmed the injury.

“The instrumental tests carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match revealed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone,” Napoli said in a statement.

“The player will undergo surgery in the next few days and will remain under observation at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan tonight [Sunday].”

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti had said the following on the Osimhen injury: “He has been taken to hospital for tests and there are fears he might’ve fractured his cheekbone.

“He is generous and lets himself get caught up in what’s happening around, but he has to make choices. If he chases everyone, we have to adjust to chase him and it becomes a constant sprint to keep the team tight.

“He has this swollen eye and couldn’t see very well, so he needs tests. The swelling went up around his eye and I hope it is just a bruise. I hope.”

The Super Eagle has enjoyed a good campaign in Serie A managing five goals for Napoli so far this season from 11 appearances.

Article continues below

He was also instrumental as Nigeria booked their place in the playoff of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and will also be crucial for the team when they take part in the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon from January.