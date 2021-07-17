Napoli’s Osimhen can be like Vucinic and Iaquinta under Spalletti – D'Agostino

The former Roma and Udinese manager will guide the Super Eagles striker for his second campaign in the Italian top-flight

Former Italy international Gaetano D'Agostino believes Victor Osimhen can be like Mirko Vucinic and Vincenzo Iaquinta under new Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti.

In his previous managerial spell, Vucinic and Iaquinta are some of the players who stood out under Spalletti in Roma and Udinese respectively.

D'Agostino is looking forward to seeing the Nigeria international dazzle in the Serie A next season after scoring 10 league goals in his debut campaign.

"What do I think of Victor Osimhen, the number 9 of Napoli? I'm curious to see him at work after a year in which he is already used to Serie A,” the former Fiorentina midfielder was quoted by Area Napoli.

“He can do like Mirko Vucinic at Roma or Vincenzo Iaquinta to Spalletti's Udinese: if you remember, they were both fast and did very well with the coach, who was able to exalt them.”

Meanwhile, Spalletti has had a glimpse of Osimhen in training sessions and he described him as a complete striker.

The Italian coach added that he is ready to help the 22-year-old striker improve on some areas of his game.

"He will certainly be a foothold for us and a strength of this team,” Spalletti told the club website. “He is a complete striker, he knows how to score and he knows how to fight for his teammates.

“It is clear that he also has aspects to improve and this is where we need to work, but it has already given great availability.”

Napoli will intensify their preparations for the 2021-22 Serie A campaign with fixtures against Serie C club Pro Vercelli and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on July 24 and 31 respectively.

The Parthenopeans will begin their new season with a date against Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on August 21.