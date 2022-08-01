Napoli hand Nigeria forward Osimhen new responsibility after Real Mallorca draw

The 23-year-old Super Eagle will be relied upon from 12-yards by the Partenopei after he scored against the Spanish outfit

Napoli have confirmed a new responsibility for forward Victor Osimhen after he stepped up to score in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international led the way for the Partenopei against the Spanish side as he played in a front three alongside Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Stade Teofilo Patini.

With only eight minutes played, Napoli were awarded a penalty which the Super Eagle stepped up to dispatch with ease and put his side ahead. He picked his spot well using his right foot to hit the ball that ended in the top right side of the net.

Napoli have now confirmed on their social media pages that Osimhen will take over the responsibility of taking penalties for the Serie A outfit in the new campaign.

"Osimhen!!! 1-0," Napoli wrote on their Twitter handle after the Super Eagle converted the penalty against Mallorca, adding: "But the most important thing: He’s gonna be our penalty kicker this season."

Last season, it was Italy playmaker Lorenzo Insigne, who was in charge of the penalty role at the club. However, Insigne has already left Napoli to sign for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 side Lille, has so far managed 62 appearances in total and scored 28 goals. Last season alone in Serie A, Osimhen managed 27 appearances overall and accumulated 1,992 minutes of playing time.

He was selected in the starting XI in 23 of those appearances across 38 fixtures and entered as a substitute on four occasions and was ranked joint eighth in the Serie A scoring charts with a total of 14 goals and two assists.

Napoli will open their Serie A campaign with an away game against Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi on August 15 before they return home to take on Monza at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on August 21.