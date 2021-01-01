Napoli confirm Osimhen suffered head trauma against Atalanta

The Nigeria international was taken in ambulance to the hospital and tests have revealed the nature of his problems

Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen has been diagnosed with head trauma after a collision with Cristian Romero in their 4-2 defeat to Atalanta in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The centre-forward was afforded his 10th league appearance in the encounter since teaming up with the club last summer.

Osimhen made his contribution as Gennaro Gattuso’s men suffered their second consecutive defeat, after also losing against Granada in the Europa League.

With few minutes before the end of the game, the forward collided with Romero and fell awkwardly, hitting the back of his head on the turf before losing consciousness.

The Nigeria international was subsequently stretchered off and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The 22-year-old attacker has now undergone a series of tests and Napoli have revealed the nature of his problems.

“Victor Osimhen, following the injury with head trauma suffered in the final minutes of Atalanta-Napoli, underwent tests with negative results,” read a statement from the club website .

“The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow under the clinical observation of the blue health manager Raffaele Canonico.”

Osimhen’s debut season with the Parthenopeans has been blighted by injury, suspension and coronavirus-related problems.

The Super Eagles forward has only played 16 games across all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing one assist since his €80 million move from Lille.

It is yet to be known the duration Osimhen would be on the sidelines, having now regained his consciousness.

The forward will, however, be expected to miss Napoli’s second leg round of 32 of their Europa League game against Granada on Thursday.

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr will hope the forward recovers quickly enough to be able to feature in his side’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

Osimhen has been playing a key role for the Super Eagles since the retirement of Odion Ighalo from the national team in 2019.

The forward has bagged five goals for the West African side in 10 appearances, amid other dazzling displays which have made him a toast to the fans.