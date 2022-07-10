Napoli confirm calls but ‘no offers’ from suitors for Nigeria's Osimhen

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has been a transfer subject in the current window after his impressive displays for the Partenopei

Napoli have confirmed receiving calls from several clubs expressing their interest to sign forward Victor Osimhen but further clarified no offers have been tabled.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international was in great form for the Serie A giants, helping them to finish third in the top-flight last campaign, and has attracted a host of top European clubs in the current transfer window.

According to club director Cristiano Giuntoli the Partenopei have great expectations for Osimhen ahead of the new campaign.

“No offers for Osimhen too, but only calls to express interest,” Giuntoli told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia. “Everyone knows we have great expectations and he still has three years left on his contract.

“We’ve received many calls, but not offers.”

So far, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Arsenal are among the teams being linked with the transfer of the Super Eagle. In a recent interview, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti called on Osimhen to be more consistent in the new campaign.

“Victor [Osimhen] is an incredibly talented player,” said Spalletti adding: “I expect consistent performances from him. We’re yet to get the best out of his ability on aerial balls in the box.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Giuntoli has revealed Napoli have tabled an improved contract offer for defender Kalidou Koulibaly to stay at the club. The Senegal international, whose current deal will expire in June 2023, is a target for Juventus and other European clubs but he recently rejected contract offers from the club.

“We haven’t received official offers from any club,” said Giuntoli. “He [Koulibaly] is an important player for us and we talk to him every day. President De Laurentiis has made an irrefutable offer: €6m net per the next five years, which means €60m gross and a future as club director because he’s proved to be a great person, on and off the pitch.”