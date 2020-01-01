Nantes boss Gourcuff issues Moses Simon injury update

The Nigeria international could not complete his side’s game against Stephane Jobard’s men at Stade Gaston Gerard

manager Christian Gourcuff has provided an injury update on Moses Simon who limped off in their 3-3 draw against on Saturday.

The Super Eagles winger was forced off in the 43rd minute and replaced by Guinea’s Abdoulaye Toure after scoring his fifth league goal of the season for the Canaries.

Gourcuff admitted the exit of Simon affected his side in the encounter and hopes to get a report from the medical team on the extent of the winger’s injury this week.

“It's just a blow! His [Simon] exit affected us. Regarding all injuries in the defensive sector, it's incredible. I hope to have feedback this week,” he said in a post-match press conference.

Simon has scored nine goals and provided eight assists across all competitions since his summer loan move from Spanish side .

It is yet to be known if the forward will be fit enough to feature for Nantes when they face Metz in their next league game on February 15.