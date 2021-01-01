Namibia striker Coleman’s brace powers Sevilla past Atletico Madrid

The Brave Gladiators star came from the bench to hit a double as Las Rojiblanca secured a home win over Las Colchoneras

Zenatha Coleman scored two goals as Sevilla recorded a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

The Namibia international had returned from a two-game friendly with Angola in Windhoek, where she won the Best Player, after scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 5-0 aggregate win.



The 27-year-old had bagged an assist in her last outing before the women's break, despite her side's 4-2 loss to Sporting Huelva.

She continued where she left off with her impressive goalscoring form, inspiring her team to a win over Jose Luis Sanchez's side.

Buoyed by their defeat at Huelva the last time out, Cristian Toro's ladies faced the former champions with the aspiration of ending a four-match winless run and, they did well to earn the win.

With just 11 minutes of action, Ana Franco put the hosts ahead with Virgy Garcia providing the important assist at Estadio Jesus Navas.

However, the visitors fought their way back into the encounter when Grace Kazadi teed up Emelyne Laurent to level matters for Atletico Madrid seven minutes after the restart.

Having seen their lead cancelled, Toro brought on Coleman to replace Franco in the 54th minute and the former made an impact restoring the lead three minutes later off Inma Gabarro's assist.

Aissatou Tounkara levelled for the visitors off Silvia Meseguer's pass inside injury time but an unmarked Coleman raced into the area to net the matchwinner with the last crucial kick of the tie.

Namibia's Coleman featured for the final 46 minutes of the encounter as the replacement for Franco and grabbed her fifth and sixth league goals in 23 games for Sevilla this season.

Besides Coleman, Nigeria's Toni Payne was also in action for the entirety of the contest as they returned to winning ways.



For Atletico, Cameroon's Ajara Nchout featured for 45 minutes before she was taken off for Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade.

The result saw Sevilla move in the eighth position on the Iberdrola table with 33 points from 25 games, while Atletico dropped down to seventh place with 42 points from 26 outings this season.

Having regained her scoring boots for the club, Coleman will seek to continue her superb displays in front of goal when Sevilla battle Rayo Vallecano in their next fixture on April 24.

