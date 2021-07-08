Nacho extends Real Madrid contract to 2023 amid uncertainty surrounding Varane's future

The experienced defender has prolonged his association with the Blancos as the Liga giants sweat on their centre-half options

Real Madrid have extended Nacho's contract through to the summer of 2023 as questions continue to be asked of Raphael Varane's future at Santiago Bernabeu.

A 31-year-old centre-half has agreed to prolong his association with the Blancos, with a home-grown talent remaining a one-club man.

That is good news for Real as they are left sweating on the options that Carlo Ancelotti will have to pick from at the heart of his back four in 2021-22.

What has been said?

A statement from the Blancos on their official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernandez have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next two seasons and until 30 June 2023."



