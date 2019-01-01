Naby Keita: Liverpool midfielder unlikely to make Chelsea return

The Guinea international has returned to training but is unlikely to be involved when the Reds slug it out with Frank Lampard’s men

Naby Keita is unlikely to play a part when take on in Sunday’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Guinea midfielder has not featured for the Reds since August after sustaining a hip injury before their Uefa Super Cup final.

On Friday, the former midfielder returned to training ahead of his side’s game against Frank Lampard’s men.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the Guinea international probably won't feature in the encounter while hoping the 24-year-old will be fully ready for their League Cup game against Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday.

“He is close but the matchday squad is not yet the target. It is a few sessions training with the team,” Klopp said, as per the club website.

“We’d only put him in [at Chelsea] if we didn’t have enough players but I hope we will have enough players for the matchday squad. Wednesday is the target I will say and then we will see.”

Keita’s debut season was plagued with injury problems but he managed to start 16 Premier League games.

The midfielder will hope to shrug off the injury setbacks this term in order to play a prominent role in the Reds' squad.