Naby Keita delighted with Liverpool return

The Guinea international made his comeback for the Reds in their triumph over MK Dons on Wednesday

Naby Keita is excited with his return to action for in their 2-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons during Wednesday’s third round of the League Cup tie.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with a hip injury problem since August, which he picked up ahead of the Reds’ Uefa Super Cup win against .

Against League One side MK Dons, the midfielder made his long-awaited return and helped his side progress into the fourth round of the League Cup.

Impressed with his comeback, the Guinea international has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“Good to be back, thanks to our supporters,” Keita posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

Keita will hope to maintain his fitness and play a part when Liverpool take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.