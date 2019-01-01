'Naby Keita can be massive for Liverpool in future’, insists Patrik Berger

Despite failing to make much impact this term, the 45-year-old is upbeat that the midfielder still has the qualities to play for the Anfield outfit

Former midfielder Patrik Berger has insisted that Naby Keita can play an important role for the Reds in future.

The 24-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations since his £52 million move to the Anfield outfit last summer from German side .

He has been limited to 21 league outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side, involving 12 starts, failing to make much impacts in the games owing to unstable form and injuries.

However, Berger who spent seven years on the Merseyside has maintained that the midfielder still has the qualities to play for the English giants.

“He’s a fantastic player, otherwise Jurgen Klopp would not have bought him,” Berger told Standard.

“He has the qualities to play for Liverpool, it’s just not happening for him at the moment. Liverpool’s squad is very strong so you need to be at the top of your game to be able to start the game.

“He hasn’t been able to do that this season but I’m sure he will show his quality and there are still a lot of games to play this season, he can still be a massive part of the team.

“Maybe this season is not going the way he’d like it to, but he can still be a very important person.

“I wouldn’t write him off, he’s a great player and I’m sure he will be a massive part of Liverpool Football Club in the future.

“If a guy like Jurgen Klopp is interested in you and wants you to be a Liverpool player, then you are a good player, believe me.”

Keita will hope to play a part and help Liverpool extend their winning run when they face Hotspur on Sunday.