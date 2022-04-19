by Ayomide Oguntimehin

Rumours in the Nigerian media that Jose Peseiro, who’s again being considered as Super Eagles head coach, is in line to receive a monthly salary of $50,000 (circa 20 million naira) should he sign on with the Nigeria Football Federation, have prompted vibrant responses from fans of the national side.

Local source the Sporting Sun have reported the fee, and stated that the NFF have struck an agreement with the Portuguese coach as they seek a replacement for Augustine Eguavoen, who was dismissed after the World Cup playoff defeat by Ghana.

The Nigerian Football Federation initially confirmed late last year that Peseiro would succeed Gernot Rohr as head coach of the Super Eagles, only to retain interim boss Eguavoen after encouraging signs during the Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Some supporters are concerned about the NFF’s decision making, while others appear encouraged by the Portuguese coach’s pedigree as he appears primed to take the reins with the West African giants.

“Who negotiated these contracts?” asked @Yunusatankoa. “Where and how can we be paying a coach 20m monthly?

“What is the coach offering? A coach who will sit in Europe and only come in during games? Unacceptable.”

Another fan, is uncertain with the decision, is wary about the Nigerian Football Federation's financial situation and ability.

“Curious,” began @ad_eas . “Does it make sense to spend that much monthly on a coach given the financial situation and capacity of the NFF?”

A sport fan also considers $50,000 to be a waste of money.

@femogold84 wrote: “Nigeria my country, 20m monthly is waste of money,” while Peseiro's curriculum vitae, according to @Dopekylee, does not match the amount being spent.

“About N20m monthly is like a waste of money for Jose Peseiro who started is coaching career in 1992 and he has being moving from one club to one country to another club. He mostly spent one year or two years in charge.

“His CV is poor and doesn’t justify that N20m monthly.”

@Smartooski believes Peseiro is not competent enough to be the Super Eagles coach, based on his record as Venezuela boss.

“He resigned as the coach of Venezuela after 10 games,” he wrote. “Lost six, drew three, won one. He’s not good enough”

Other pundits believe the sum is reasonable when compared to other head coaches in the sport.

@mtjuicy wrote: “That is the standard wage for coaches. Think about the players too they are paid the ongoing rate for e.g [Victor] Osimhen, [Alex] Iwobi, [Kelechi] Iheanacho, the big earners.

“The money is small sef that how much Iwobi makes in a week,” he continued. “Football pays big bucks like you know.”

Do you think $50,000 is a fair price to pay for Jose Peseiro's services?

Opinions will continue to flow in from various perspective, so join the conversation below and express your thoughts on the hotly debated topic.