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Jonathan van Haaster

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N'Golo Kanté puts Fener on the right path with a superb opening goal

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce
Kayserispor
Fenerbahce
Super Lig

Fenerbahçe stayed on course for the Turkish league title on Saturday, beating Kayserispor 4–0. The Yellow Canaries now trail Galatasaray by just one point, with the leaders hosting Kocaelispor on Sunday.

In first-half stoppage time, the visitors broke the deadlock in Kayseri. N’Golo Kanté is not renowned for spectacular goals, yet he collected the ball on the edge of the box and fired a volley into the net to make it 0-1.

That liberating strike allowed Fener to start the second half with renewed confidence. The contest was effectively over on the hour mark when Anderson Talisca struck a flawless left-footed shot from the edge of the box: 0-2.

Two minutes later, the scoreline stretched further. Dorgeles Nene was left unmarked in the box when a defender’s clearance fell right to him, and the Malian fired into the near corner to make it 0-3.

Shortly before the 90th minute, Kerem Aktürkoglu delivered a precise cross for Talisca to head home unmarked and complete the rout, 0-4.

Super Lig
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Rizespor crest
Rizespor
RIZ
Super Lig
Gaziantep FK crest
Gaziantep FK
GAZ
Kayserispor crest
Kayserispor
KAY

Anthony Musaba replaced him in the 68th minute, while Jayden Oosterwolde, who started, will sit out the home game against Rizespor after picking up a first-half yellow card.

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