'My time at Barca has not ended' - Arthur rubbishes talk of Inter move

The 23-year-old admits that he is flattered by talk of a move to Italy but has insisted that he is not going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

midfielder Arthur has admitted that he is "honoured" by reported interest from over a move to San Siro - but the Brazilian has stressed that he intends to remain at Camp Nou for years to come.

The 23-year-old joined the Blaugrana in 2018 from Gremio in his home country and has proved an impressive recruit for the Catalan club, helping them to title success last season in and a top-four finish in the .

His eye-catching performances this term, before European football ground to a halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic, had seen him eyed up by a clutch of clubs and his name had been floated in recent weeks with a move to as part of a swap deal for Inter forward Lautato Martinez.

However, the Selecao international has now moved to shut down such talk, stating that while he is flattered, he will be staying in for the forseeable future.

"Inter? It's an honour that they're interested in me, but my time at Barca has not ended," Arthur told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's an honour for any player to be linked with big clubs like Inter, who have a great coach and an impressive squad, but my head is exclusively focused on Barcelona, I am so happy at the club and in the city. Honestly, I see myself here for many years.

"I feel integrated and I feel better physically all the time. I am taking advantage of this time to completely recover and I can't wait for competitions to return, that's all I am thinking about."

Arthur, who was one of five players called up by from Spain for the aborted 2022 World Cup qualifiers against and , looks poised to add to his trophy haul when the season hopefully resumes in the coming months.

Barcelona, who sit atop the table in La Liga despite a managerial switch halfway through the campaign, remain in competition for both domestic and international honours, having played only one leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against before sport across the continent was brought to a halt by the spread of coronavirus.

Quique Setien's side are two points ahead of rivals , despite losing the pair's latest El Classico encounter only days before the shutdown.