'My head is at Inter' - Lautaro apologises to fans as he ends goal drought following transfer rumours

Lautaro Martinez says he apologised to the Inter fans during the 3-2 win against Napoli on Sunday because he felt bad for going a month without scoring.

The striker scored his side’s final goal of the game as they beat their Scudetto rivals at San Siro.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goal for the Nerazzurri since October 2 and he celebrated by putting his hand to his heart and then waving it to the supporters.

What has been said?

The Argentina international was asked about his reaction to the goal after the game and explained to reporters: "I apologised because I did something wrong, I hadn't scored for a month.

“But my head is at Inter, I work for Inter, my priority is always Inter. Yes, I'm happy, even for my family.”

Inzaghi backs Lautaro after goal drought

Lautaro’s goal was his sixth in 16 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season and he had gone seven games without scoring for Simone Inzaghi’s team.

But the coach is not concerned about the forward’s form, as he insists all players in his position go through dry spells.

"The forwards go through these moments, there have been for me, for my brother [Filippo], for [Ciro] Immobile at Lazio which fortunately had very few,” he said at a press conference.

“Lautaro is working very well. Chances happen. He also had them in the derby against AC Milan. He must continue to believe in his potential and he will return to scoring as he always has.”

