'My happiest day as a Valencianista' - Marcelino & Parejo thrilled with Copa del Rey triumph

Valencia's manager and skipper could not hide their delight after a 2-1 win over Barcelona handed the club their first trophy since 2008

manager Marcelino has praised his players’ togetherness following their 2-1 victory over in the final on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old could not contain his joy after goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo proved enough to hand his side their first domestic honour since 2008.

Marcelino called himself the happiest man on the planet after his players hung on to deny Barca, who pulled a goal back through Lionel Messi, what would have been their fifth consecutive Copa del Rey triumph.

“I am the happiest man in the world at a professional level,” Marcelino told Teledeporte.

“This year we started badly, and (despite) that struggle, the players did not split.

“Look at today - with the help of everyone, they gave me the opportunity to win a title, and the affection with the fans is mutual.”

Valencia captain Dani Parejo was also full of praise for the belief which carried the players through to victory, while the significance of the club winning the trophy in their centenary year was also not lost on the midfielder.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut for in March last year, has been at the Mestalla Stadium since 2011, and was overjoyed to finally get his hands on a piece of major silverware.

"It's my happiest day as a Valencianista,” he told TVE. “I'm very happy, for me and my family.

“I've been here for eight years and I've had a lot of bad times, but a club like this deserves a lot more joys like that.

“It's amazing, the people, the welcome ... we have to give thanks to the people, to my teammates, to the club and to all of us.”

He also acknowledged the achievement as the ideal way to mark the club’s 100th anniversary, saying: “We have made history in a very significant year.

“You cannot ask for more. The year was incredible whatever happened, and I thank the people, because from the beginning they always believed, and I always believed.

“The party is for everyone - it's incredible.”