My calm character helping young players at Bafana Bafana – Broos

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has revealed how not being nervous is working to the advantage of the team as they seek to reach the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals to be staged in Qatar.

Bafana will continue with their push to finish at the top of Group G when they host Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday before they wind up their preliminary matches with an away game against Ghana at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on November 14.

Bafana are currently topping the group with 10 points from four matches while the Black Stars are second on nine points from four matches.

Ahead of the clash against the Warriors, Broos has revealed why he is always calm.

“I think this is my character, I am not quickly upset, or I am not quickly nervous, I am relatively motivating things, and I know it is important to beat Zimbabwe but there are still other things that are more important than football,” Broos told the media on Tuesday.

“But again that doesn’t mean I am not ready to go for the game, I was also a player, who was very calm, it is a character, some players need to be nervous to perform but it was not the case with me.

“I am someone when I am nervous it is not good, but when I am calm it is a little bit less stress and this is normal but it reflects also on the team, when you are working with a young team maybe it is an advantage there is a coach who is calm than there is a coach who is nervous and shouting and doing some things.

“Maybe it is an advantage for us and the young players in the team, it is helping them to gel and grow and it is also helping us in the stage we are in now, it is just my character.”

On the team’s first training session held on Tuesday, Broos said: “First day was really enjoying it when I saw the players working, it was recovery training but there was joy, there was happiness, also the keepers were enjoying it, they trained in groups.

“Everyone was happy and so that means the atmosphere is very good in the group and that is a good atmosphere to do some good performances.”

On the knee injury suffered by midfielder Yusuf Maart and whether he will bring an additional player into the squad, Broos said: “You know the first game against Zimbabwe Victor [Letsoalo] is suspended but I wanted to keep him with us for the game against Ghana because he is another type of striker that can help us and we need that for that game.

“So, therefore, we were 24 and because of the injury to Maart I would have wished to stay with 24 for the game against Zimbabwe but now we will be 22 and so it is a little bit counting for the selection but again the most important thing is that Victor [Letsoalo] will still be with us.”

On the team going for two training sessions on Tuesday, Broos said: “It is not really the hard work but it is a totally different week than the other weeks because we are playing on Thursday and then Sunday so there was physical training which is not there anymore, we can’t do it, we have to keep the team fresh, so today [Tuesday].

“The two sessions were special on a tactical level, defensively and offensively for the game against Zimbabwe and it was physically not so hard and we can’t do it before the other camp because it was only Tuesday but this week is totally different.

“Again we have to train as hard as we can this week, we don’t have a choice, we have to, Thursday is almost here with us but it is not so bad, because what we did in training [during the two sessions] the players need to remind that Thursday is almost there and this is an advantage.

“I think we have that kind of week, unlike the previous weeks when we have a little bit more time to work more. We have to be ready for the game against Zimbabwe.”