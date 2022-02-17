Musa hopes Nigeria fans will be allowed to attend World Cup playoff against Ghana

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has asked Nigeria Football Federation to ensure enough fans attend their World Cup playoff against Ghana in March.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 23 before the return leg on March 29 at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja, and the experienced skipper has asked the federation to ensure fans attend in order to cheer them on.

"The Fifa World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there," Musa said, as quoted by Channels Television.

"A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there, want to experience it again.

"We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result.

"We must admit that Ghana also want to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial, and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on."

On his part, coach Augustine Eguavoen emphasized Musa's demand for fans when they will be dealing with 'a good headache'.

"I feel privileged to lead the group. We have two tough games against Ghana next month, but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb," said Eguavoen.

"We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the government and the NFF for all the support during the Afcon; we will need even greater support for the World Cup playoff."

Emmanuel Amuneke, the assistant coach, has stated Nigeria have got a squad that can secure a place in Qatar 2022.

"I have worked with some of the players in the U17 and U20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game," the former Tanzania head coach said.

The Super Eagles have featured in six of the last seven World Cups.