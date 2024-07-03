Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to play in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024

A pairing for the books

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon this year, as the Scotsman plays at Wimbledon for the final time.

On Tuesday, Murray said about his partnership with Raducanu: "Doubles is a slightly different game in terms of the physicality of it, and I am looking forward to that."

Raducanu had previously mentioned playing with Murray when she told BBC Breakfast in 2022: "We haven't actually spoken about it, but it's something we feel we both want to do."

Article continues below

Murray famously played in the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon with Serena Williams in 2019, where they reached the third round.

He decided not to play in the Singles after determining he was not fit enough to play following a recent back operation. He will also play in the men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie Murray.

How can I watch Wimbledon this year?

In the UK, you will be able to watch Wimbledon on the BBC and Discovery+.

In the US you will be able to watch Wimbledon on ESPN+.