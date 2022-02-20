Muntari stars as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko share spoils in Ghana Premier League

Sulley Muntari’s first Ghana Premier League ‘Super Clash’ ended in a 0-0 stalemate as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko failed to find a winner in their rivalry showdown in Accra on Sunday.





In what was a postponed matchday seven fixture between the nation’s two biggest clubs, neither team was able to find a way past the opposing defence as they shared the spoils at the Accra Sports Stadium.





Having clinched a point, the Porcupine Warriors have opened a seven-point gap at the top of the table, while Hearts occupy the seventh position.





Former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder Muntari headlined the hosts’ starting line-up for what was his third appearance for the side since sealing a short-term deal with the Phobians’ earlier this month.





Goalkeeper Richard Attah, a member of Ghana’s squad at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, unsurprisingly manned the post for Samuel Boadu’s men.





Kotoko’s starting XI included the Cameroon duo of Frank Mbella Etouga, who has recorded 11 goals to put himself up as the leading scorer in GPL this season, and attacker George Rodrigue Mfegue.





Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, another Ghana international, led the Porcupine Warrior as captain.





The home side started strongly as Mohammed Alhassan tested goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim with two close-range efforts within the opening two minutes.





In the 11th minute, Salifu Mudasiru picked out Mfegue with a neat pass inside the box, but the Cameroonian’s overhead kick was tipped out for a corner by Attah.





Six minutes later, the Phobians went close once again but Kojo Obeng Junior, having been set up by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, fired against the woodwork.





Then Dickson Afoakwa shot into the side netting at the other end, moments before Mfegue called Attah into another save.





Just back from the interval, Kotoko had another chance as Patrick Asmah’s delivery from the left was headed just wide by Etouga





In the 48th minute, Attah had to be at his best to keep out Richmond Lamptey’s shot from close range.





From this point, there was nothing but a series of half-chances, and with both sides struggling to convert, referee Senorgbe Rustum brought the game to an end after four minutes of injury time.





While Kotoko are looking to keep up their lead to win the league for the first time since 2014, Hearts are bent on catching up in their bid to defend their title won last season.