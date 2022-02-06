Muntari begins Hearts of Oak spell on disappointing note against Great Olympics

Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari started his Hearts of Oak adventure on a bad note following a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Yussif Razak’s 31st-minute goal decided the matchday 16 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Fresh from sealing a short-term deal to Hearts after spending the last three years unattached, the 37-year-old made his Hearts debut as a second-half substitute, but his presence made little difference as Olympics walked away with all three points in the Accra derby.



The result has seen Hearts drop to seventh on the league table while their matchday opponents sit two places higher.



Muntari, following in the footsteps of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, who returned to the GPL last season, makes a comeback to domestic football for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian side Udinese in 2002.



Elsewhere on Sunday, Berekum Chelsea registered a 1-0 away victory over Dreams, courtesy of a Kelvin Obeng strike in first-half injury time. Chelsea are ninth on the league standings while Dreams occupy the 11th spot.



At Dun’s Park, new-boys Bibiani Gold Stars handed Aduana Stars a 1-0 defeat to move 13th on the league table. Stephen Owusu’s 38th-minute strike left Aduana in sixth position.



Karela United and Legon Cities had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park. Jonah Atttuquaye put the visitors in front in the 39th minute, but Emmanuel Boakye Owusu equalised for the home side to ultimately share the spoils. Karela find themselves on the eighth position on the league table while Legon sit one place above the relegation zone on the 15th position.



In the last game on Sunday, Eleven Wonders and Wafa played out a 0-0 draw, leaving them 16th and 17th, respectively, on the log. Both teams are trapped in the relegation zone.



Earlier on Saturday, Hamidu Abdul Fatawu netted to hand Accra Lions a 1-0 victory over Medeama who hold the fourth spot on the league table. Lions sit 10 places below.



In Kumasi, Enoch Morrison and David Oppong were on target to ensure a 2-0 King Faisal victory over Real Tamale United.



On Friday, second-placed Bechem United beat tenth-spotted Ashanti Gold 2-0 by goals from Emmanuel Annor and Augustine Okrah.



On Monday, league leaders Asante Kotoko take on Elmina Sharks.