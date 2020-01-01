'Mumbai City lost two points' - Sergio Lobera laments poor finishing against Jamshedpur

Mumbai City FC dominated from the onset but settled for a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC

had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Jamshedpur in the 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Islanders dominated the proceedings right from the off but failed to convert their chances in front of goal. Jamshedpur, on the contrary, were happy to sit back and defend.

Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera accepted the fact that his side failed to score as they came up against a really strong side.

More teams

"They played really well defensively. We create our chances but we couldn't score. Sometimes this happens. We need to improve and we need to manage the situation and the game better. We have our chances," Sergio Lobera said after the game.

The Men of Steel were reduced to 10 men after Aitor Monroy was sent off for a challenge on Rowlin Borges. Mumbai City failed to make use of the advantage and Lobera thus believes his side dropped two points.

"I feel we lost two points. Obviously, in a different situation, you feel a point is enough but today, I feel we lost two points."

Mumbai City remain top of the table with 13 points from six matches and up next for them is a game against Hyderabad on December 20.