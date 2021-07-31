Mulumbu: FC Saint Eloi Lupopo sign former PSG midfielder

The 34-year-old has returned home from Europe to sign for the Lubumbashi-based club ahead of the new season

FC Saint Eloi Lupopo have confirmed the signing of Democratic Republic of the Congo midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

In a statement on the club’s social media pages, the former Paris Saint-Germain player has signed a one-year contract after arriving in Kinshasa two days ago.

“Youssouf Mulumbu is now Lupopo,” the statement said: “The Congolese international has just signed with Football Club Saint Eloi Lupopo of Haut-Katanga in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The ceremony was done today [Friday] in Kinshasa where our countryman arrived two days ago, Lupopo was represented by the new President Jacques Kyabula Katwe accompanied by Vice President Coco Mulongo.”

On signing the deal, Mulumbu said: “Let’s start the team, let’s win titles.”

The 34-year-old Mulumbu started his career at PSG in 2004 where he played until 2009 after earning 63 appearances and scoring one goal.

On January 26, 2009, he joined Premier League side West Bromwich Albion on a trial basis but during the January transfer deadline day, he joined them on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Mulumbu's first term at The Hawthorns was interrupted by injuries and he had to wait until April to make his Premier League debut, coming on as a sub in a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.

He signed for West Brom permanently on a one-year contract for a fee of £175,000 on July 10, 2009.

He was named West Brom's Player of the Year by both the club and the fans at the end of the season, and signed his third contract extension in 13 months on 25 July 2011, tying himself to the club until 2015 (with the option of an extra year).

Apart from West Brom, Mulumbu also played for Norwich City in 2015 before he moved to Scotland to sign for Kilmarnock until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Mulumbu, who also played for Celtic, and had turned out for France U20 and U21 teams, earned his first cap for the Congo DR national football team against Algeria on March 26, 2008.