Muller: Mane warned me against passing to Lewandowski, Barcelona striker returns to Bayern Munich

The Poland striker will be making a return to his former club venue and the Senegal international has cautioned his teammate ahead of the match

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane has jokingly warned Thomas Muller against passing the ball to former teammate Robert Lewandowski when the Bavarians play Barcelona on Tuesday.

The duo played together for the Bundesliga champions for years before the Poland international opted to leave for the Spanish outfit in the concluded transfer window.

The two teams are scheduled to play at Allianz Arena both targeting a 100 percent winning start to the 2022/23 campaign.

In a pre-match interview, 32-year-old versatile attacker Muller revealed the conversation he had with the Senegal international.

"Sadio [Mane] has been jokingly telling me for the last 10 days to be careful not to accidentally pass the ball to [Lewandowski]," Muller told the media.

He went on to suggest the advantage they have even after the exit of their top marksman to Barca.

"We have to play our game tomorrow and not focus too much on Lewy. Our connection on the pitch developed over the years. But now we have a lot of flexible players up front and we don't have that one target man.

"The opponents don't know who the target is in attack, but we have to make it work."

Mane might be recalled into the starting XI after starting from the bench in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Stuttgart last weekend in the Bundesliga outing.

The Lion of Teranga joined the German outfit who paid Liverpool €32m (£27m/$34m) with a further €6m available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.

He has so far scored three goals in six Bundesliga outings for the Julian Nagelsmann-led team.

Mane played the entire 90 minutes on Wednesday as Bayern defeated Italian outfit Inter Milan 2-0 in his Champions League debut for the club.

Barcelona top Group C after a huge 5-1 win against Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen.