Mulee resigns as Harambee Stars head coach after Uganda, Rwanda World Cup qualifying draws

The tactician is leaving the national side after failing to pick up wins against the Cranes and Amavubi in recent matches

Kenya head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has resigned from his position after recently leading Kenya in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

In the qualifiers, the Harambee Stars picked up two draws - a 0-0 against the Cranes and a 1-1 result against the Amavubi in early September.

Mulee has reigned alongside two of his assistants; Twahir Muhiddin and Haggai Azande.

Mutual Consent

"Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, his assistant [Twahir] Muhiddin, and the goalkeeping coach, [Haggai] Azande have reached a decision to part ways on mutual consent, effective immediately," a letter from FKF obtained by Goal read.

"Assistant coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works out to restructure the Harambee Stars technical bench ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mali scheduled for October 6, 2021, and October 12, 2021 home and away respectively.

"FKF is immensely grateful to coach Mulee and his departing members of the staff for their dedicated service and workmanship. This federation wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. The search for a new national team head coach is already underway and an announcement will soon be made in that regard.

"There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made."

When Mulee - a Cecafa Club Championship winner with Tusker - was appointed in October 2020 to replace Francis Kimanzi, he embarked on a restructuring process that saw big names dropped from the national side.

Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Erick Johanna, and Johanna Omollo were players who were dropped by Mulee who built his team - especially the midfield department, where the big stars operated - around Keneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma.

Recently, he confirmed that Wanyama is no longer the captain and picked Al Duhail SC's Micahel Olunga to fill the leadership position in the team.

The Kenyan tactician was unable to help Kenya qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations finals when they lost crucial points in the qualifiers against Comoros both in Nairobi and in Moroni in November 2020.



The World Cup qualifiers journey started with a dull 0-0 against Uganda - who are under a new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, before going on to pick up a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in Kigali on September 2 and 5, respectively.



Mulee is the latest coach to have served under Nick Mwendwa's FKF reign after Stanley Okumbi, Paul Put - who won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos - Sebastien Migne and Kimanzi.