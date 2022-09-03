Mubarak Wakaso: KAS Eupen sign Ghana midfielder on loan from Shenzhen FC

The 32-year old Black Star has sealed a loan move to the Belgian outfit until the end of the season

KAS Eupen have strengthened their midfield by signing Mubarak Wakaso from China.

The 32-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Belgium outfit from Chinese first division club Shenzhen FC on a season-long loan deal.

"Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has joined KAS Eupen," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The 70-time Ghana international will play for Eupen until the end of this season. The 32-year-old midfielder has been loaned to Eupen by Chinese first division club Shenzhen FC."

Eupen General Director Christoph Henkel explained the decision to sign the player by saying: “After signing a number of young talents recently, we have now engaged Mubarak Wakaso, an internationally experienced player for our midfield.

"He has played successfully in the highest divisions of Spain, Scotland and China in recent years and he will add structure, stability and creativity to Eupen’s game in the Jupiler Pro League.

"We are convinced that our young players will be able to develop even better alongside him. We look forward to working with Mubarak Wakaso and wish him a successful season with Eupen.”

Wakaso moved from the Ghana Premier League to Spanish second division club FC Elche in 2008 and later moved via the Villareal FC B team to the Villareal FC first team in 2011.

He played for Scottish giants Celtic where he won the league and domestic cup trophy in 2015 season. On the international scene, Wakaso has played 70 international matches for the Black Stars and scored 13 goals.

Eupen, who are placed 14th on the 18-team table with six points from six outings, will next face Kortrijk at Kehrwegstadion on Saturday.