Moustapha Cisse completed his meteoric rise from amateur football to Serie A on Sunday by scoring the winner for Atalanta on his debut against Bologna.

Less than a month ago Cisse, 18, was playing for a team composed entirely of refugees in the eighth tier of the Italian game.

The Guinea national was subsequently snapped up by Atalanta's academy at the end of February and has wasted no time in showing off his talents, netting within 15 minutes of entering the action to give his club a valuable victory.

What a story for Atalanta's Moustapha Cissé 🤩



Comes off the bench and scores on his Serie A debut.



The 18-year-old was playing in the 8th tier of Italian football just a few weeks ago 😳 pic.twitter.com/dTnYQoyI9A — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 20, 2022

Atalanta leave it late!



18 year old Moustapha Cissé with a tidy finish. 👏 pic.twitter.com/uoWcEHA7Xp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 20, 2022

Cisse's new team-mate hails fairytale hero

After the final whistle, the teenager was carried off the field on the shoulders of his team-mates; and defender Merih Demiral could not hide his delight at his impact.

“It was important to win tonight, I am very happy for Atalanta and for Cisse, because he already settled in really well during training,” the former Juve man told DAZN.

“He deserved this goal and from the next game he will do even better.”

