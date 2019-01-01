Mourinho's message to Emery after Arsenal sacking: No dramas mi amigo, you will get another club

The Portuguese, who has taken over at Tottenham, has expressed his sadness at seeing a fellow coach removed for his post with the Gunners

Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn on whether he would have been interested in a role at , but has offered his support to Unai Emery in the wake of the Spaniard’s dismissal.

The new man in charge at was linked with a role on the other side of a north London divide prior to succeeding Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

There was no decision for him to make at that point, with Emery’s tenure at Arsenal dragging out as he struggled to deliver the necessary upturn in fortune .

He has now been relieved of his duties , with Mourinho never getting the chance to take in a derby date with a man who spent just 18 months filling the shoes of predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The former and boss has expressed his sadness at seeing a fellow coach moved on, but is backing Emery to be back in a dugout somewhere before too long.

Mourinho told reporters: "It's always sad news.

"I felt it as a kid when my dad was sacked as a manager, I felt it myself when I have been sacked previously. There's not one single manager sacked that I'm happy with. I always feel a deja vu situation.

"So I'm sad for it but that's life. Unai is a fantastic coach, not happy at Arsenal obviously but a fantastic coach with a proven record. A little bit of a rest and another big club will come for him and his career will be back on track. So no dramas mi amigo keep going and you will get another club."

Pressed on whether he was surprised by the timing of Emery’s dismissal, Mourinho added: "One-and-a-half seasons, right? I cannot comment on it. I don't know the feelings, if Unai was even himself happy to leave. I just can't say.

"I'm always disappointed when a manager goes, even when I was waiting for a job, even when I need somebody to get sacked for me to eventually be a possibility, it's not something that I enjoy. In football and in life, when I hear about factories closing or people being made redundant, this kind of story, I'm never happy."​

Had things worked out differently, then Mourinho could have been in contention to take the reins at Arsenal .

He is, however, now fully committed to Tottenham and has no desire to speculate on what could have been.

Pressed on whether the Arsenal job would have appealed, Mourinho said: "There's no point telling it. It didn't happen. I'm so happy here that I couldn't even think about the possibility to go to another place. You can put now in front of me any club in the world, I would not move."