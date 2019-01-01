Mourinho: Why can't Liverpool make a third Champions League final in a row?

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss believes Saturday's victory is the start of a new era of success for the Merseysiders

Jose Mourinho has tipped to reach a third successive final next season following their victory over on Saturday.

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike from substitute Divock Origi secured the win for Liverpool over their Premier League rivals in Madrid.

It is the sixth European Cup/Champions League in the club’s history and a first since 2005.

It is also a first trophy in charge for manager Jurgen Klopp, who joined the club in October 2015.

The scenes of celebration at the Wanda Metropolitano were in sharp contrast to the previous year, when Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by in the final in Kiev.

Mourinho believes this could be the start of a new era of success for Klopp’s side and sees no reason why they cannot reach a third successive Champions League final next year.

However, the Portuguese is not so confident about his former club , who will return to the Champions League next season.

The Londoners also ended the campaign with a trophy following their 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku last week. But Mourinho fears their impending transfer ban, as well as the expected departure of Belgian forward Eden Hazard, will hamper their chances of success in the competition.

"It is difficult for Chelsea because they don’t have the possibility to be in the transfer market," Mourinho told beIN Sports.

"Why can’t Liverpool do three finals in a row? Why Liverpool, with this good team, with this good spirit, with this good empathy. The club, the manager, the players, the fans. Why not a third?”

Mourinho did also stress that the Reds would face intense competition for the trophy next year including from , who pipped them to the Premier League title by just a point following a thrilling title race.

“I was writing here the teams that want to win the Champions League. , Bayern, PSG, Manchester City, , Real Madrid, ,” Mourinho added.

“You have seven or eight teams. Lots of teams want to do it, but only one can do it.”