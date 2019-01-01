‘Mourinho should retire if he can’t win trophies at Spurs’ – Crooks expecting more fireworks from former Man Utd boss

The ex-Tottenham striker believes the Portuguese will continue to stir the pot in north London but admits he is the ideal choice to deliver silverware

Jose Mourinho “should consider retiring from football permanently” if he fails to land major silverware at , says Garth Crooks.

The Portuguese has been handed the reins in north London on the back of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

An Argentine coach carried Spurs a long way over the course of his five years at the helm, but was unable to drag them over the line and secure tangible success.

Mourinho has a proven track record when it comes to the art of trophy collecting and has been appointed by Tottenham to add more entries on his impressive CV.

Former Spurs striker Crooks believes the former and boss is the right man to get the job done.

He is, however, expecting a coach who has dominated headlines throughout his career to date to deliver more fireworks in a new role despite claims that he is now the “humble” one.

Crooks told BBC Sport: “He's poked a fellow coach in the eye, and argued and pushed others on the touchline, but promises not to make the same mistakes in the future. I'm not entirely sure I believe him.

“What is clear is that Jose Mourinho is on a massive charm offensive. How long he can hold it together is anyone's guess.

“The new Tottenham manager has been handed one of the best squads in the country, the best stadium in the world and one of the best academies in the game - and that is all accompanied by state-of-the-art training facilities.

“If Mourinho can't win trophies at this club, he should consider retiring from football permanently.

“Let's face it, that's why he's been hired - to win trophies. He can be rude and truculent. However, what he can do is win silverware.”

While Crooks has questioned some of Mourinho’s methods down the years, he feels Tottenham could be the right fit for a fiery character who clashed with other big personalities during his stint at Manchester United.

The ex-Spurs frontman added: “I have been one of Mourinho's biggest critics over the past two years but Spurs are a very different club to Manchester United and this relationship might work.

“The moment you start hearing Spurs fans chanting Mourinho's name, you'll know it is.”

Mourinho opened his reign with a 3-2 derby win over West Ham and will face and Premier League clashes with Olympiacos and before taking in a return to Old Trafford on December 4.