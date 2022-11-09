'He needs to find another club' - Mourinho sends brutal message to unnamed 'unprofessional' Roma player

Roma boss Jose Mourinho says he has told one of his players to leave the club after Wednesday's draw with Sassuolo.

Roma drop points again

Mourinho furious with one player

Tells him to find a new club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Roma boss was in ruthless mood after seeing his team drop points against Sassuolo on Wednesday in Serie A. Tammy Abraham scored his first league goal since September to put the visitors ahead after 80 minutes but Sassuolo hit back five minutes later to snatch a point.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a team that wanted to win against a tough opponent, I am sorry that the efforts of the team were betrayed by the attitude of one unprofessional player," he told DAZN. "An unprofessional attitude that is not fair to his teammates, that is what disappoints me. A point away from home is still not a negative result and I am happy with the general attitude of my squad.”

However, Mourinho refused to reveal the identity of the player: "I won’t tell you. I had 16 players on the field tonight and I liked the attitude of 15 of them. In January, he needs to find himself another club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not entirely clear who Mourinho was addressing with his comments but he made his feelings crystal clear ahead of the January transfer window. Mourinho has endured a frustrating week after seeing his side beaten at Lazio on Sunday and then drop points again at Sassuolo.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's side play their final Serie A game before the World Cup on Sunday at Torino.