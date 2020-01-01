Mourinho interrupts Son interview to name Kane man of the match

The Spurs boss believes his English striker deserves more credit for his four assists

manager Jose Mourinho interrupted a post-match interview with Son Heung-Min to jokingly declare Harry Kane as his man of the match on Sunday.

After losing 1-0 to last weekend, Spurs bounced back in style to smash Southampton 5-2 with Son scoring four goals in clinical fashion.

Kane claimed Tottenham's fifth goal from close range and also notably provided the assist for all of Son's strikes, with the South Korean converting each of his four shots at St Mary's Stadium.

More teams

While Son was seen by many as the game's man of the match, Mourinho seemingly felt otherwise as he cut off the attacker's interview with BBC Sport to declare: "Man of the match, Harry Kane."

— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 20, 2020

Son did his best to brush off the awkward moment, laughing and agreeing with his manager before praising his Spurs team-mate.

"I will say that Harry is man of the match because he scored one goal, gave four assists," he said.

"With Harry we have been working together for so long, this is the sixth season, we know each other, we want to have a good relationship on the pitch and even off the pitch.

"I think we work really hard to get a better relationship, even better than now, so obviously it's not perfect but we're aiming for a perfect relationship."

Son's four-goal haul was his biggest in the competition to date as he looks to improve on his 11 goals in the league last season.

"I'm buzzing to score four goals in the Premier League for the first time," Son said in a message to Spurs fans on the club's Twitter account.

"But I'm really grateful to my team-mates who gave me the opportunity to score, especially to H. It was an amazing performance from Harry, amazing passing.

"To score my first hat-trick in the Premier League with Spurs is a big honour for me, I'm very proud and very grateful.

"The lads did a really good job, an incredible job – we completely deserved the win. We go again on Tuesday [against Leyton Orient] now."

Mourinho would again single out Kane in his post-match press conference, praising the striker for his selfless link-up play.

Article continues below

"In the second half Harry Kane, in my opinion, changed the game," Mourinho said.

"His movement was tremendous, his link play was absolutely incredible and he allowed Sonny to play in a different position on the pitch.

"Gio [Lo Celso] and [Erik] Lamela, I just love when players come from the bench and add something to the team. The second half was a really strong performance for us."