Mourinho in talks with Tottenham as deal to replace Pochettino nears

The veteran manager looms as a strong candidate to take over at Spurs after nearly a year out of the game

Three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho is in talks with about becoming their next manager, following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday .

A source close to the situation confirmed to Goal that the former and coach is a very strong possibility to be Spurs' next manager.

Talks between Tottenham and Mourinho are ongoing with a deal yet to be struck, but the two sides on the right path to an agreement.

An announcement could come as soon as Wednesday morning but that will all depend on how negotiations go between the two parties.

Mourinho's last stint as a manager came at Old Trafford, where he was sacked in December 2018 following a poor run of results.

The 56-year-old isn't short of Premier League experience and won the title three times while at Chelsea.

Tottenham currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a rocky start to their campaign which has seen them win just three of their first 12 games in the domestic competition.

Those results saw Spurs chairman Daniel Levy make the decision to sack Pochettino just months after the Argentine had led the club to the final.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste," Levy told the club's website.

“Regrettably, domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the club's best interests.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here.

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

Tottenham will face West Ham in the league on Saturday and the club will be hoping to appoint a new manager before then with Mourinho now a leading candidate to land the job.