Mourinho hints Kane may not play for Tottenham again this season

Spurs initially suggested the England striker would be back in training in three months, but their head coach is not so sure

boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that Harry Kane may not play again this season as the striker continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The England forward underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring over the weekend after limping out of Tottenham’s defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day.

A statement released by Spurs said that Kane was expected back in training by early April, raising hopes that he could return to action by the end of the campaign.

However, when asked for an update on his progress Mourinho struck a more hesitant tone, suggesting that the 26-year-old’s comeback date is a lot more uncertain.

“News on Harry, we don’t have and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same,” Mourinho told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s third round replay at home to Championship side .

“We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, next season. I don’t know.”

The prospect of Kane missing the rest of the campaign would be a huge blow to Spurs, compounded by the fact they have yet to replace back-up striker Fernando Llorente, who was released last summer.

It little surprise therefore to see the club linked with a host of strikers, with Moussa Dembele and Edinson Cavani among those rumoured to be under consideration.

Mourinho suggested last weekend that he would not ask the club’s board to bring a striker this month and would make do with what he had, though things could change if Kane’s diagnosis worsens.



One player who has been tipped to make the move to north London is Gedson Fernandes, with the midfielder reportedly close to agreeing an initial 18-month loan from with the option of a £56 million ($73m) permanent move.

Article continues below

Mourinho was coy when asked for an update on any deal for the 21-year-old, insisting that his main focus was Tuesday’s FA Cup tie rather than transfers.

“I am waiting for news, but when I say I am awaiting news - it can come yes or no,” he said. “I’m more worried about Middlesbrough than the market.

“With the rules, even if we get the player you cannot play him in a replay. So in this moment I am not interested in Gedson or any other players who could come.”