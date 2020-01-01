Mourinho has made 'confident' Tottenham believe they can win a trophy - Kane

The England international is certain that Spurs are heading in the right direction under the Portuguese head coach

Harry Kane says Jose Mourinho has made believe they can win a trophy, with their confidence now building with each passing game.

Tottenham have risen to second in the early-season Premier League standings after recording five wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening eight fixtures.

Mourinho's men are only one point behind current leaders Leicester and sit above reigning champions on goal difference, with a huge clash against up next after the international break.

Spurs picked up a third successive win in the top-flight by beating West Brom 1-0 at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with Kane grabbing the winner late on to take his tally for the season to 13 in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old frontman is optimistic about Tottenham's chances of fighting for major silverware as the campaign progresses, and has credited Mourinho for instilling a winning mentality into the squad that had previously been lacking.

"We have had a solid start to the season, I still think there is a lot to improve on in all aspects of our game," Kane told Spurs TV.

"There is a long way to go, we are in a solid place at the moment. We are feeling good, but we also know in the Premier League that can turn around if you lose two or three on the bounce.

"The last couple of wins have been important, we perhaps didn't perform as well but we ground out the results.

"We have got players who have won things in the changing room, we have got good experience in the changing room, good leaders in the changing room, and I feel like we are at a place now where if we get it right mentally, we can achieve things, but we are not getting carried away.

"Obviously Jose is a winner at every level, he has come in with that aura about him and he wants to win things here.

"It is just installing that confidence into the team, he is a great man, with great experience, so [that] us as players can only look at that and take confidence from that. We have had a great relationship since he walked through the door."

Kane's prolific partnership with Son-Heung min has been one of the main reasons behind Tottenham's recent success, with the pair having combined for 10 goals already this term.

"Year-by-year the more you get to play with someone, the more you get to know them, you just understand your games a little bit better," the international said of his understanding with the South Korean forward.

"We have had a great relationship over the years but this season has just clicked a little bit more and we have both been a bit more clinical, whether it is the final ball or the final finish.

"When someone is in good form, you just try and find them the ball and you end up scoring goals. We are riding that wave at the minute.

"It is not just me and Sonny, we have a great team at the minute, a great togetherness and we are going to need that for the rest of the season if we are going to keep staying as high up as we are in the table."