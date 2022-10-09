'Very, very bad' - Mourinho give update on Dybala after freak Roma injury and says forward could miss World Cup

Jose Mourinho has offered an update on Paulo Dybala after the Argentina international suffered a freak injury in Roma's 2-1 win over Lecce.

Dybala suffers freak injury

Not expected back for Roma in 2022

Could also miss World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Dybala sustained a muscular injury while taking a penalty for Roma. The Argentina international scored to make it 2-1 and secure all three points for Mourinho's side against Lecce in Serie A. However, the forward was then forced off and his manager believes he has suffered a serious injury which could force him to miss the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I say bad, but I think very, very bad," Mourinho told DAZN after the game. "I am not a doctor, but in my experience, and speaking to Paulo, it’s unlikely we’ll see him again this year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dybala went straight off and was spotted looking emotional on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his thigh. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years and his latest problem comes at a bad time with the World Cup in Qatar just six weeks away.

DID YOU KNOW? Amongst sides faced more than once, Lecce are the only team Dybala has always scored against in Serie A. He now has three goals in three matches against Lecce.

WHAT NEXT FOR DYBALA? Dybala now faces an anxious wait to determine the severity of his injury and also has battle on his hands to be fit in time for the World Cup. Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is expected to name his squad later in October, with Argentina due to kick off their campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia.