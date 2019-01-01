Mourinho closing in on Real Madrid interim manager's role as sack looms for Solari

The former Manchester United manager is set to take on the managerial role for the Spanish giants until the end of the season

Jose Mourinho looks set to be named 's interim boss as the sack looms for Santiago Solari, Goal understands.

The former manager is the favourite to take over following this weekend's clash with Valladolid and is likely to be named manager through the end of the season.

Real Madrid executives, headed by Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez, had a four-hour meeting this afternoon where they decided that Mourinho will be an option to be the club's coach until the end of the season, with it also decided that Sunday's match against Valladolid will be Solari's final game in charge.

The hiring of Mourinho will not be on a full-time basis however, with Madrid still hoping to convince Zinedine Zidane to return to the club's bench for next season.

Madrid would like to bring Zidane back now, but the French manager is not convinced he's in a position to step back in immediately, hoping instead to be available at the end of June.

Mourinho has been far more receptive to approaches from the Spanish giants, both in public and in private.

The believe a change must be made to stop the bleeding following a week that saw the club knocked out of the and the , along with losing a home Clasico to fall 12 points back of in .

Mourinho and Zidane are joined by boss Joachim Low on the list of possible managers club executives discussed on Thursday as possible full-time replacements though, like Zidane, it is understood that he would not be available until the end of June.

More to follow...