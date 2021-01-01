Mount will be Chelsea and England captain, says Blues legend Terry

The 22-year-old became the youngest player to wear the Blues' armband in nearly 20 years last month

John Terry has tipped Mason Mount to become captain of Chelsea and England in the future.

Mount was given the armband on January 24 in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Luton Town, becoming Chelsea's youngest captain since Terry in 2001.

The 22-year-old has become a key player for club and country, having earned 13 caps for England since making his debut in 2019.

What did Terry say about Mount?

Speaking on Instagram Live, Terry said: “Mason Mount is 100 per cent future Chelsea captain.

“He’s been the best player at Chelsea this season to be honest.

“He’s a great lad, trains unbelievably well, is Chelsea through and through and shows leadership qualities.

“In my mind he’ll be Chelsea and England captain.”

Who are currently Chelsea and England's captains?

Veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta is the Blues' captain with midfielder Jorginho the club's vice-captain.

For England, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is currently the captain.

What did Mount say about wearing the armband?

Speaking after his side's game against Luton last month, Mount said: "It was a very proud moment for me, for my family.

"To lead the boys out at Stamford Bridge was an amazing feeling. It’s something that I dreamt of as a young boy. I dreamt of just walking out and playing a game, but with the captain’s armband on my arm as well made it even more special.

"It was a big moment for me and I learnt a lot from that experience and hopefully I can take that into the future and hopefully wear that armband again in the future."

How has Mount performed this season?

Mount was a key figure in Chelsea's midfield under Frank Lampard, starting all but two of the club's Premier League games before Lampard was sacked.

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel left Mount on the bench for his first game in charge but the midfielder has now started Chelsea's last three Premier League games, all of which have been wins.

Overall, Mount has four goals and six assists in 31 total games for Chelsea this season.

